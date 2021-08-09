J-K LG takes on-spot assessment of development, beautification of Jhelum river

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the iconic Zero Bridge here and took an on-the-spot assessment of development and beautification of Jhelum river on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront.

Jhelum river reflects the culture and history of the valley. It is important to ensure scientific execution of work keeping in view the aesthetic value of the river, besides taking the ecology factor into consideration, the Lt governor told officials.

Advertisement

Once completed, the project will open up new avenues for the tourism sector, thus making Srinagar city more vibrant, Sinha said.

During his visit, the Lt governor enquired about the mechanism being laid down for the development of upcoming attractions and facilities to be made available to the visitors.

He also took stock of the works being executed under different components of the project, including the development of pathways along Jhelum revetment, public utilities, embankment along riverbank, parks, Wi-fi zones and illumination work.

Sinha passed specific directions to the concerned officers for completion of the project within the set timelines without any delay.

On being informed that the project is being executed in convergence of various departments, Sinha directed for maintaining proper inter-departmental coordination, adopting best practices, and applying the learning gained from the experts for getting desired results on ground.

It was informed that in the first phase, a two-km stretch from the Zero Bridge to Amira Kadal will be developed by September.

Officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and Floriculture Department also briefed the Lt governor about the roadmap prepared by their respective departments.

Chairman, Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation Ltd (SRFDCL), Keshav Varma, shared his expertise for the development of Jhelum River.

The Union territory government is giving impetus to the speedy completion of all the other important water projects. The Tawi riverfront has also taken the momentum now and experts were roped in for the execution of this prestigious project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)