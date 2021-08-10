Pregnant woman killed in California road rage incident
A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a weekend road rage incident that ended in a three-car crash south of Los Angeles, police said.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated following the collision Sunday in Long Beach, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The suspect and a 10-year-old boy riding with him in a pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Long Beach police said the pickup's driver had been in a road rage conflict with the driver of another vehicle before the pickup crashed into the car driven by the 23-year-old pregnant woman.
The pickup then smashed into a parked, unoccupied truck.
The woman in the car and her unborn child died at a hospital.
The suspect's bail was set at USD200,000, the Times reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
