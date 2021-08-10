U.S. CDC urges avoiding travel to Israel, France, Thailand over COVID-19

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several other countries because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those nations.

The CDC has been adding to its highest "Level 4: Very High" COVID-19 level as cases spread around the globe. The United States added Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, along with other places, including Aruba and French Polynesia.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)