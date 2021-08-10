Missing taxi driver found dead in sugarcane field in UP's Shamli district
The body of a 50-year-old taxi driver, who had gone missing since Sunday, was found in a sugarcane field in Shamli district's Thana Bhawan town a day later, police said.
His taxi was taken on hire for a trip to Kandhla on Sunday and he had not returned since, police said, adding the body had injury marks and it has been sent for post-mortem.
In another incident, the body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of a school building at Jhal village in Shamli district on Monday.
