Around 4,200 banned cough syrup bottles seized in Bengal, five held

PTI | Malda | Updated: 10-08-2021 01:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 01:24 IST
The West Bengal Police on Monday recovered around 4,200 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, a banned drug, from Malda district and apprehended five people in this connection, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen raided a place under the English Bazar Police Station limits on Sunday night and seized 42 cartoons of the banned cough syrup from their possession, he said. Two of the five arrested people hail from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the officer said.

Two mini trucks were also seized, he said, adding that an investigation has been initiated.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

