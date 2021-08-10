Left Menu

1 yr after 11 Pak migrants found dead in Rajasthan, community still awaits justice

There was a smell of some chemicals around in the hut, suggesting that they consumed something.All the family members were Hindu migrants from Pakistan from the Bhil community and had been living on the farm in the village, which they had hired for farming.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 10-08-2021 01:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 01:37 IST
1 yr after 11 Pak migrants found dead in Rajasthan, community still awaits justice
  • Country:
  • India

A year after 11 members of a family of Pakistani Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, members of the community on Monday accused the state government of reneging on its promise of giving them justice.

After offering tribute on the first anniversary of their death, the community members pledged to continue their fight for justice.

Hindu Singh Sodha, the president of Seemant Lok Sangthan, an organisation working for the cause of this community, said these migrants require the compassion and attention of the state and central governments for the resolution of their grievances.

''Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has last year attended a condolence meet in Jodhpur after the incident and said that if we are dissatisfied with the investigation, it could be handed over to the CBI. It is disappointing that even after a year, nothing has happened yet,'' he alleged.

A source in the police, however, said they are looking forward to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) helping them in the investigation after hitting a roadblock as the local forensic team could not arrive at any conclusion.

''A request has been sent to the CFSL and their arrival is awaited, It is due to the second wave of COVID-19,'' the source said.

Eleven members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on August 9 last year. A person of the family, however, was found alive outside the hut they lived at Lodta village of Dechu area.

However, according to the police, he claimed to have had no idea about the incident, which was believed to have happened in the night. There was a smell of some chemicals around in the hut, suggesting that they consumed something.

All the family members were Hindu migrants from Pakistan from the Bhil community and had been living on the farm in the village, which they had hired for farming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021