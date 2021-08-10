Brazil's Bolsonaro to propose constitutional amendment for govt's legal debts
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 10-08-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 01:39 IST
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was expected to deliver on Monday a constitutional amendment to congress aimed at changing the way the government pays court-ordered debts.
He has not disclosed details on how the proposal for payments of the government's legal debts could be changed. Last week, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said court-ordered judiciary payments in 2022 could total 90 billion reais, a figure that could hit next year's budget like a "meteor."
