Nicaragua recalls Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Costa Rica ambassadors
Nicaragua has recalled its ambassadors to Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Costa Rica for "consultations," the Nicaraguan government said on Monday.
The recall comes in response to similar moves by the four countries against Nicaragua, the government of President Daniel Ortega said in a statement broadcast by state media.
Mexico, Argentina, Colombia recently recalled their ambassadors over a widening crackdown against opposition figures in Nicaragua, while Costa Rica a few weeks ago suspended the appointment of its ambassador to the country.
