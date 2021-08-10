Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pentagon to seek approval to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Advertisement

The Pentagon on Monday said that it will seek U.S. President Joe Biden's approval by mid-September to require 1.3 million military members to get vaccinated against COVID-19, anticipating full regulatory clearance for a vaccine by then. After setting COVID-19 rules for federal workers, Biden last month directed the Pentagon to look into "how and when" it would require members of the military to take the vaccine.

U.S. Senate Democrats push ahead two-track infrastructure votes

The U.S. Senate was poised to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that is one of President Joe Biden's top priorities sometime Tuesday, with Democrats vowing to follow up with a much larger $3.5 trillion bill. The first details of the larger bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/paid-leave-clean-energy-preschool-democrats-35-trln-plan-2021-08-09 - a key goal for progressive Democrats - showed that it would provide tax incentives for "clean" manufacturing, make community college free for two years and provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrant workers.

Nearly 60% of Americans at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 - CDC

Nearly 60% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The agency said 195,222,906 people, or 58.8% of the total population, have had at least one shot while 157,888,305 people, or 61.1% of the adult population, are fully vaccinated.

Robert Durst denies killing friend as he testifies in own L.A. murder trial

Multimillionaire and accused murderer Robert Durst denied he killed his long-time confidant Susan Berman and detailed his multiple health problems on Monday as he testified in his own defense at Los Angeles Superior Court. Sitting in a wheelchair wearing an L.A. County jail uniform, Durst, 78, spoke in a voice weakened from surgery for esophageal cancer and sounded much differently than he did in 2015 in his apparent confession to multiple killings in the HBO television documentary series "The Jinx."

California's second-largest wildfire grows to near 500,000 acres; 3 hurt

A raging wildfire in northern California, now the second-largest recorded in state history, expanded to nearly 500,000 acres late on Sunday and has left three firefighters injured. The Dixie Fire, burning northeast of San Francisco, had grown to 489,287 acres or 764.5 square miles (1,980 square kilometers) from about 274,000 acres in the middle of last week, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Twitter https://bit.ly/3AmGS4Q.

U.S. settles scientist's whistleblower complaint about Trump COVID-19 response

The U.S. government has agreed to compensate a scientist who filed a whistleblower complaint that said former President Donald Trump's administration botched its early response to the coronavirus pandemic, the scientist's lawyer said on Monday. Dr. Rick Bright, formerly of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, reached a settlement with the agency, lawyer Debra Katz said.

Delta variant pushes U.S. cases, hospitalizations to 6-month high

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the United States are at a six-month high, fueled by the rapid spread of the Delta variant across swathes of the country grappling with low vaccination rates. Nationwide, COVID-19 cases have averaged 100,000 for three days in a row, up 35% over the past week, according to a Reuters tally of public health data. Louisiana, Florida and Arkansas reported the most new cases in the past week, based on population. (Graphic of U.S. coronavirus cases) https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS/dgkvlgkrkpb

U.S. reviews Sept. 11 attack files after families told Biden to skip memorial

The U.S. government said on Monday it will review files relevant to the Sept. 11 attacks after victims' families asked President Joe Biden to skip memorials unless he declassified documents they contend will show Saudi Arabian leaders supported the attacks. "My administration is committed to ensuring the maximum degree of transparency under the law," Biden said in a statement. "I welcome the Department of Justice’s filing today, which commits to conducting a fresh review of documents where the government has previously asserted privileges, and to doing so as quickly as possible."

28 U.S. House Democrats want $85 billion in EV charging infrastructure funding

A group of 28 U.S. House Democrats on Monday asked congressional leaders to back $85 billion in funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, a big jump over funding proposed in a bill before Congress. The current $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill under consideration has $7.5 billion in EV charging infrastructure funding, but Democrats plan to add additional funding in a separate measure that could spend up to $3.5 trillion.

Cuomo accuser who filed criminal report goes public in TV interview

A former aide who filed a criminal complaint against New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo last week, alleging that he had groped her, appeared in a television interview on Monday, speaking out publicly for the first time. Brittany Commisso reported Cuomo to the Albany County sheriff's office last week, days after an investigation by the state attorney general's office found she was among 11 women whom the governor had allegedly sexually harassed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)