Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Long delays as Canada opens border to fully vaccinated American tourists after 16 months

Long delays were reported at the border on Monday as Canada finally opened to fully vaccinated American tourists for the first time in 16 months, causing a rush of travelers during the busy summer season - and bottlenecks for a desperate tourism industry. Government data showed a seven-hour wait for the Fort Frances, Ontario, and International Falls, Minnesota, crossing. Fort Frances advertises itself online as "rarely experiencing delays."

Four killed, three injured in Algerian forest fires

Four people were killed and three injured on Monday night in wildfires in mountainous areas east of the Algerian capital, Algiers, state news agency APS reported. Firefighters and helicopters were still trying to contain several blazes threatening residents in Tizi Ouzou province, some 100 km (62 miles) from Algiers, it said.

Defiant Belarus leader shrugs off sanctions, says athlete was 'manipulated'

A defiant President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday a Belarusian sprinter defected at the Olympic Games only because she had been "manipulated" by outside forces and shrugged off a coordinated barrage of new Western sanctions. At an hours-long news conference on the anniversary of an election which opponents said was rigged so that he could win, Lukashenko denied being a dictator and said he had defended Belarus against opponents plotting a coup.

Mexico's Lopez Obrador discusses COVID-19, border, migration with U.S. VP Harris

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris held a productive call on Monday that encompassed immigration, the U.S.-Mexico border and the battle against COVID-19. In a brief statement on Twitter, Lopez Obrador said the conversation, which started around 4 p.m. (2100 GMT), had been "good" and that he would provide more details on Tuesday.

Exclusive-Peru's finance chief says mining taxes can rise without affecting competitiveness

Peru's finance minister, Pedro Francke, told Reuters on Monday that the new leftist government can increase mining taxes to fund public spending without affecting private-sector competitiveness, all while reducing the fiscal deficit. Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, is highly dependent on mining taxes and new President Pedro Castillo has promised to deliver more social programs to lift the country's poor.

U.N. climate change report sounds 'code red for humanity'

Global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control, a U.N. climate panel said in a landmark report Monday, warning the world is already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come. Humans are "unequivocally" to blame, the report from the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1 said. Rapid action to cut greenhouse gas emissions could limit some impacts, but others are now locked in.

U.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

The United States said it was up to Afghan security forces to defend the country after Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial capital on Monday, along with border towns and trade routes. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31, arguing that the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war.

Blinken speaks to Saudi minister, repeats U.S. call for rights progress

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday and repeated a call for progress on human rights. A State Department statement said Blinken and the Saudi minister discussed regional security and the attack last month on the tanker Mercer Street in the Arabian Sea, which Washington blames on Iran, and other regional issues.

Prince Andrew is sued by Jeffrey Epstein accuser over alleged sexual abuse

Britain's Prince Andrew was sued on Monday for having allegedly on three occasions sexually abused a woman who has claimed she was trafficked for sex by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. In a civil complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of having abused her about two decades ago, when she was under 18 years old.

Three Lebanese killed in incidents related to fuel shortages -army statement, source

Three Lebanese men died in altercations on Monday related to scarce fuel supplies, an army statement and security source said, as the country reels from a long-running economic crisis. Lebanon's currency has lost more than 90% of its value in less than two years, causing shortages of fuel, electricity and medicines.

