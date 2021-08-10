Left Menu

Japan PM Suga and U.S. President Biden hold talks over phone -Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-08-2021 05:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 05:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden held talks over the phone on Tuesday morning, according to Kyodo.

They are believed to have discussed the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which closed on Sunday, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

