Japan PM Suga and U.S. President Biden hold talks over phone -Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-08-2021 05:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 05:36 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden held talks over the phone on Tuesday morning, according to Kyodo.
They are believed to have discussed the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which closed on Sunday, according to the report.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Yoshihide Suga
- Kyodo
- U.S.
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's medical association demands government urgency to stem pandemic -Kyodo
Tokyo COVID cases exceed 3,000 for first time -Kyodo
Tokyo's COVID-19 cases exceed 3,000 for first time -Kyodo
Tokyo COVID cases exceed 3,000 for first time -Kyodo
IOC President presents Olympic Order to Japan PM Yoshihide Suga