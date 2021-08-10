Left Menu

Chinese court expected to rule this week on detained Canadian Michael Spavor - source

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-08-2021 06:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 06:59 IST
A Chinese court is expected to rule this week in the case of detained Canadian Michael Spavor, according to a source directly familiar with the matter.

Spavor, a businessman, was charged with espionage along with fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, at a time when relations between the two countries are at a very low level following Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive in late 2018.

