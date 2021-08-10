Chinese court expected to rule this week on detained Canadian Michael Spavor - source
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-08-2021 06:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 06:59 IST
- Country:
- China
A Chinese court is expected to rule this week in the case of detained Canadian Michael Spavor, according to a source directly familiar with the matter.
Spavor, a businessman, was charged with espionage along with fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, at a time when relations between the two countries are at a very low level following Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive in late 2018.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canadian
- Canada
- Michael Spavor
- Huawei
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Swimming-Canada's MacNeil wins women's 100m butterfly gold
Olympics-Swimming-Out of sight! Canada's MacNeil wows rivals in 100m fly
Olympics-Softball-No fans? Bronze-chasing Canada pitcher has family on hand
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Triathlon-Fans gather defying calls to stay home; Olympics-Swimming-Out of sight! Canada's MacNeil wows rivals in 100m fly and more
Olympics-Beach Volleyball-Ludwig shines as Germany beat Japan, Canada moves into last-16