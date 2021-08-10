Left Menu

Biden calls Japanese PM Suga, congratulates him for successfully hosting Olympics

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2021 07:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 07:11 IST
Biden calls Japanese PM Suga, congratulates him for successfully hosting Olympics
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden on Monday spoke with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan to commend him on Japan’s successful hosting of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the White House said.

“Biden applauded the performance of all the athletes and highlighted the success of the Japanese and US Olympians,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

“The President also affirmed his continuing support for Japan’s hosting of the Paralympics, while noting the public health measures taken so that Olympic athletes could compete in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit,” said the White House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021