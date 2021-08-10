Biden calls Japanese PM Suga, congratulates him for successfully hosting Olympics

US President Joe Biden on Monday spoke with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan to commend him on Japan’s successful hosting of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the White House said.

“Biden applauded the performance of all the athletes and highlighted the success of the Japanese and US Olympians,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

“The President also affirmed his continuing support for Japan’s hosting of the Paralympics, while noting the public health measures taken so that Olympic athletes could compete in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit,” said the White House.

