US Def Sec discusses Afghan situation with Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday discussed over phone, among other things, the ongoing situation in Afghanistan with the Pak Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Pentagon said.
“Secretary Austin and General Bajwa discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, regional security and stability, and the bilateral defense relationship more broadly,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a readout of the call.
Austin spoke by phone with Bajwa to discuss the mutual goals of security and stability in the region, he said.
“During the call, Austin expressed his interest in continuing to improve the U.S. – Pakistan relationship and build upon our multiple shared interests in the region,” Kirby said.
