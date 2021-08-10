Left Menu

Police recovers 5 IEDS from Chaibasa forest

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 10-08-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 09:18 IST
Police recovers 5 IEDS from Chaibasa forest
  • Country:
  • India

Security personnel have recovered five IEDs planted by outlawed CPI (Maoists) to target the forces on anti-naxal operation, from a jungle in extremist-hit West Singhbhum district, a police statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, the district armed police and CRPF 60 battalion personnel launched a massive search operation and recovered the explosives, each weighing two kg, planted in the forest near Surbura Jharjhara New Market on Monday, the release said.

The explosives have been defused by the bomb disposal squad of CRPF on the spot, it said, claiming the explosives were planted to target security personnel on anti-naxal operations.

Police said an FIR has been registered in this regard.

Meanwhile, police arrested another extremist from a banned extremist organization from Bandgaon police station area of the district and seized arms and ammunition from his possession.

Based on information, a police team conducted a raid in Katua jungle and arrested Lodro Hassa, an active PLFI member, and seized a country-made firearm, two live cartridges, PLFI posters and mobile phones, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021