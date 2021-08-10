Left Menu

Canadian ambassador condemns death sentence for Schellenberg

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 09:26 IST
The Canadian ambassador to China on Tuesday condemned a Chinese court's ruling that upheld the death sentence verdict for a Canadian convicted of drug smuggling and called for clemency.

Ambassador Dominic Barton told reporters that Canada remains remain deeply concerned about China's arbitrary use of the death penalty. A Chinese court in the northeastern province of Liaoning on Tuesday rejected Canadian Robert Schellenberg's appeal against a death sentence for drug smuggling.

Barton also said that it is "not a coincidence" that China announced the results of Schellenberg's appeal while the case involving Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is ongoing in Canada.

