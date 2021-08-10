Canadian ambassador condemns death sentence for Schellenberg
The Canadian ambassador to China on Tuesday condemned a Chinese court's ruling that upheld the death sentence verdict for a Canadian convicted of drug smuggling and called for clemency.
Ambassador Dominic Barton told reporters that Canada remains remain deeply concerned about China's arbitrary use of the death penalty. A Chinese court in the northeastern province of Liaoning on Tuesday rejected Canadian Robert Schellenberg's appeal against a death sentence for drug smuggling.
Barton also said that it is "not a coincidence" that China announced the results of Schellenberg's appeal while the case involving Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is ongoing in Canada.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Canadian
- Meng Wanzhou
- Robert
- Canada
- Liaoning
- Schellenberg
- Chinese
- Huawei
ALSO READ
Olympics-Swimming-Canada's MacNeil wins women's 100m butterfly gold
Olympics-Swimming-Out of sight! Canada's MacNeil wows rivals in 100m fly
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Triathlon-Fans gather defying calls to stay home; Olympics-Swimming-Out of sight! Canada's MacNeil wows rivals in 100m fly and more
Olympics-Softball-No fans? Bronze-chasing Canada pitcher has family on hand
Olympics-Beach Volleyball-Ludwig shines as Germany beat Japan, Canada moves into last-16