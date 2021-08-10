Left Menu

Maha: Man drowns as boat capsizes in creek

The incident took place on Sunday when the victim, Sashikant Govind Gurav, was celebrating the birthday of one of his friends along with 10 to 12 others in a boat in the Naringi creek, a police official said.Their boat capsized during the celebration, he said, adding that the victim did not know to swim and got swept away in the waters.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-08-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 09:32 IST
Maha: Man drowns as boat capsizes in creek
  • Country:
  • India

A 54-year-old man drowned after a boat in which he was partying with some friends capsized in a creek in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday when the victim, Sashikant Govind Gurav, was celebrating the birthday of one of his friends along with 10 to 12 others in a boat in the Naringi creek, a police official said.

Their boat capsized during the celebration, he said, adding that the victim did not know to swim and got swept away in the waters. He was later pulled out and taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021