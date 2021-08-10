Sikh Genocide report accepted for Joint US Congressional Commissions of Human Rights and International Religious Freedom Hearing

A Written Statement submitted by Bhupinder Singh and Boota Singh Kharoudh from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) America Inc. to the Joint US Commissions hearing focusing on the multi-stages of Sikh Genocide that has happened since 1984 has been accepted for congressional and record. The Joint US Commission on International Religious Freedom and Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission held a hearing on Ending Genocide: Accountability for Perpetrators on July 28th, 2021. The statement explored the different timelines; staged killings of Sikhs in November 1984 and denial of justice, the killings of Sikh youth during the counter-insurgency operation of 1990s, synthetic drug infiltration and wiping of a whole generation, and now through the Indian Agricultural laws 2020 to acquire the ancestral lands of Sikhs. The statement cited the congressional evidence of Sikh persecution to the tune of 2.3 to 3.2 million since 1947 by the Indian Government under different timelines. These different timelines discuss the malicious intent of the Indian government against any minority community.

Singh and Kharoudh further reiterated that the Sikh community has lost one whole generation to counter-insurgency operations in the 1990s and another generation to deep synthetic drug penetration. These different stages fit the eligibility criteria prescribed by the ten stages of genocide by Genocide Watch. The written statement further noted the accountability for perpetrators and urged the US government to hold India accountable for these human rights abuses and be addressed accordingly as per the existing frameworks. The statement also mentions the ongoing Muslim persecution through Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the deliberate attempt by the Indian government to wipe out the Sikh and Muslim communities.

The detailed written statement can be found at the below links: https://www.uscirf.gov/sites/default/files/Sikh%20written%20testimony.pdf https://humanrightscommission.house.gov/sites/humanrightscommission.house.gov/files/documents/Sikh%20written%20testimony.pdf

