Left Menu

2 communities clash over playing of music in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, 6 injured

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 10-08-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 10:04 IST
2 communities clash over playing of music in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, 6 injured
  • Country:
  • India

Six people sustained injuries after two communities indulged in stone-pelting in this district of Uttar Pradesh following an argument over playing of music, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Mimlana village under Kotwali Police Station on Monday.

A disc jockey (DJ) was playing music at a birthday party which was opposed by some local residents leading to an altercation between the two sides. The confrontation soon turned violent and stones were pelted, police said.

Police said a case was registered against 22 people under relevant sections of the IPC, including rioting and attempt to murder, who are absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021