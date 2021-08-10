2 communities clash over playing of music in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, 6 injured

Six people sustained injuries after two communities indulged in stone-pelting in this district of Uttar Pradesh following an argument over playing of music, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Mimlana village under Kotwali Police Station on Monday.

Advertisement

A disc jockey (DJ) was playing music at a birthday party which was opposed by some local residents leading to an altercation between the two sides. The confrontation soon turned violent and stones were pelted, police said.

Police said a case was registered against 22 people under relevant sections of the IPC, including rioting and attempt to murder, who are absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)