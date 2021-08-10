Left Menu

UP: Prohibitory orders imposed in Muzaffarnagar ahead of festive season

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 10-08-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 10:26 IST
Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the festive season, banning the assembly of more than four people without the permission of the authorities concerned, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh, the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were clamped in the area in view of the upcoming festivals of Muharram, Raksha Bandhan, and Janmashtami.

The orders were issued to maintain law and order in the area and will remain in place till October 6, Singh said.

