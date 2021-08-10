Over 3 quintals of cannabis seized, 4 persons arrested

Police seized over 3 quintals of cannabis worth over Rs 12 lakh and arrested four persons in this connection in Odisha's Kalahandi district, an officer said. Two cars used in the transportation of the contraband were also seized, the officer said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, two cars were intercepted under the Koksara police station area and a total of 3.11 quintals of the contraband were recovered in the boot of the seized vehicles on Sunday morning. Four people, who belong to Uttar Pradesh, were arrested for trying to transport narcotics to Allahabad using the National Highway 26, the officer said.

An investigation regarding the source and involvement of others, if any, is being investigated. The narcotics likely to have been brought from forest areas of Malkangiri and Koraput districts, sources said.

Advertisement

Narcotic smugglers have been using the NH 26 lately as a corridor for smuggling of cannabis and police have formed a task force to tackle the menace.

Kalahandi Police has seized 2,155 kg of cannabis so far this year, arrested 26 people, lodged 12 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and seized more than 20 four-wheelers and two-wheelers. Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said the drive against illegal drugs would continue.

Police are keeping a close watch on the smuggling of narcotics via NH 26, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)