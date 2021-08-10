Left Menu

IAF deploys three helicopters for flood relief operations in UP's Jalaun

Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed three helicopters for flood relief operations in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh since Saturday, informed IAF on Tuesday.

ANI | Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-08-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 10:49 IST
Visuals from flood relief efforts in Uttar Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed three helicopters for flood relief operations in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh since Saturday, informed IAF on Tuesday. IAF has dropped almost 5000 kg of relief material in the area so far.

In the last 3 weeks, the IAF has carried out similar flood relief operations in Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The situation is being monitored closely. As the water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers crossed the danger mark in Prayagraj on Monday, the UP administration announced a high alert in the area and started evacuating families affected by floods.

The water level in the river Ganga in the northeast area of Prayagraj is also increasing and both the rivers are flowing above the danger level mark. (ANI)

