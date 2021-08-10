PM Modi launches Ujjwala 2.0, hands over LPG connections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana - PMUY) by handing over liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections at Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba through video conferencing. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

While Puri was attending the event through video conferencing, Yogi Adityanath was present at the venue. "Universal access to LPG empowered eight crore Indian women to lead smoke-free healthy lives. #PMUjjwala2 lays the basis for the transformation of an additional 1 crore poor families," Puri tweeted.

Speaking at the event, Yogi Adityanath said, "In Uttar Pradesh, atleast 1.5 crore families were benefitted under the first phase of the Ujjwala scheme. During COVID, PM Modi provided all the beneficiaries with free cylinders for six months." During Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to five crore women members of below poverty line (BPL) households.

Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories (SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, Most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, Islands). Also, the target was revised to eight crores LPG connections. This target was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of the target date.

In the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22, provision for an additional one crore LPG connection under the PMUY scheme was announced. These one crore additional PMUY connections (under Ujjwala 2.0) aim to provide deposit-free LPG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY. Along with a deposit-free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide the first refill and hotplate free of cost to the beneficiaries.

Also, the enrollment procedure will require minimal paperwork. In Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof. A self-declaration for both 'family declaration' and as a 'proof of address' will suffice. (ANI)

