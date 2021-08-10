Russia reports 21,378 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-08-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 13:45 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Tuesday reported 21,378 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,811 in the city of St Petersburg, taking the official national case tally to 6,491,288 since the pandemic began.
Coronavirus officials also confirmed 792 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- St Petersburg
Advertisement