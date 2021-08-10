HP govt spent over Rs 78 lakh on Covid ads: CM

Himachal Pradesh government has spent over Rs 78 lakh on advertisements regarding free Covid vaccination, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

Replying to Congress legislator from Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi, the chief minister said a total of Rs 78,04,165 were spent till June 30 this year on Covid advertisements.

Thakur said Rs 48,15,185 were spent on advertisements in newspapers and magazines, Rs 9,70,000 for news websites and web portals, and Rs 20,18,980 were spent on installing 228 hoardings.

