Left Menu

HP govt spent over Rs 78 lakh on Covid ads: CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-08-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 13:50 IST
HP govt spent over Rs 78 lakh on Covid ads: CM
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh government has spent over Rs 78 lakh on advertisements regarding free Covid vaccination, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

Replying to Congress legislator from Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi, the chief minister said a total of Rs 78,04,165 were spent till June 30 this year on Covid advertisements.

Thakur said Rs 48,15,185 were spent on advertisements in newspapers and magazines, Rs 9,70,000 for news websites and web portals, and Rs 20,18,980 were spent on installing 228 hoardings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021