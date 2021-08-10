Left Menu

Russia opens criminal case against Navalny allies for 'extremist' fundraising

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:02 IST
Russian flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has opened a criminal investigation into two exiled allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for raising funds for organizations that Moscow has declared "extremist", Russia's Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.

The case was opened against Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov and other individuals, the law enforcement agency said in a statement. A Russian court this summer branded Navalny's political movement extremist amid an opposition crackdown.

