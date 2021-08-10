Strength of women police personnel is 2,15,504: MHA

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that according to the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) data, the strength of women police personnel is 2,15,504 which is 10.30 per cent of the actual strength of 20,91,488 police personnel in states and UTs as of January 1, 2020. MoS Home Rai while replying in Lok Sabha about the number of women police officers in state and UT, "As per data on Police Organisations compiled by Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), out of the actual strength of 20,91,488 police personnel in States/UTs as on January 1, 2020, the strength of women police personnel is 2,15,504 which is 10.30 per cent."

Rai further said that the Police is a State subject falling in List-II (State List) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. It is primarily the responsibility of the state governments and UT administrations to recruit more women police personnel including improvement of gender balance. The Centre also issues advisories to the states for the increasing number of women in the police forces.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories dated April 22, 2013, May 21, 2014, May 12, 2015, June 21, 2019, and June 22, 2021, to all the state governments to increase the representation of women police to 33 per cent of the total strength. "All the state governments have been requested to create additional posts of women Constables/Sub- Inspectors by converting the vacant posts of male constables. The aim is that each police station should have at least 3 women Sub-Inspectors and 10 women police Constables so that a women help desk is manned round the clock," he added

The states have also been advised to strengthen welfare measures for women police personnel and ensure their safety and a conducive work environment such as the provision of housing and medical facilities and restroom facilities for women police personnel in Police Stations to attract women to the Police Force, he added. (ANI)

