Left Menu

Swarnim Vijay Victory flames reaches northernmost tip of Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations began with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lighting the Victory Flame on December 16, 2020. The Victory Flame is travelling across the length and breadth of India and a large number of commemorative events are being conducted during its journey, the statement added.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:23 IST
Swarnim Vijay Victory flames reaches northernmost tip of Andaman & Nicobar Islands
  • Country:
  • India

The Swarnim Vijay Victory Flame, commemorating the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, reached the Landfall Island, the northernmost tip of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an official statement said.

The flame reached Landfall island on Monday from Diglipur onboard Indian Navy Landing Craft Utility 58 escorted by INS Saryu, it said.

Earlier the Joint Services Cycle expedition of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) carried the flame from Port Blair to Diglipur.

The cycle expedition team covered the 350 km distance from Port Blair to Diglipur carrying the flame in five days. At Diglipur stadium the victory flame was received by Capt Satish Mishra, the Commanding Officer of Indian Naval Ship Kohassa.

The flame will also be taken to Barren Island, India’s only active volcano and Indira Point, the southernmost point of the country, it said.

The aim of the journey is to spread the message of India’s victory and sacrifices of our war heroes to the remotest areas and shores of the country. The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations began with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lighting the Victory Flame on December 16, 2020. The Victory Flame is travelling across the length and breadth of India and a large number of commemorative events are being conducted during its journey, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021