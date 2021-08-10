Swarnim Vijay Victory flames reaches northernmost tip of Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Swarnim Vijay Victory Flame, commemorating the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, reached the Landfall Island, the northernmost tip of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an official statement said.

The flame reached Landfall island on Monday from Diglipur onboard Indian Navy Landing Craft Utility 58 escorted by INS Saryu, it said.

Earlier the Joint Services Cycle expedition of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) carried the flame from Port Blair to Diglipur.

The cycle expedition team covered the 350 km distance from Port Blair to Diglipur carrying the flame in five days. At Diglipur stadium the victory flame was received by Capt Satish Mishra, the Commanding Officer of Indian Naval Ship Kohassa.

The flame will also be taken to Barren Island, India’s only active volcano and Indira Point, the southernmost point of the country, it said.

The aim of the journey is to spread the message of India’s victory and sacrifices of our war heroes to the remotest areas and shores of the country. The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations began with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lighting the Victory Flame on December 16, 2020. The Victory Flame is travelling across the length and breadth of India and a large number of commemorative events are being conducted during its journey, the statement added.

