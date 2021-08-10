Moving towards providing better life, basic amenities for people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the work done by his government during the last seven and a half years tenure and said the growth that the country is witnessing today should have been made several decades ago. The Prime Minister also said that the country is moving towards fulfilling the dream of a better life for people as basic amenities are now available to them.

While launching the Ujjwala 2.0, PM Modi said, "The changes brought by the Ujjwala schemes in the lives of people are unprecedented. This scheme was started in 2016 from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia which is the land of Mangal Pandey. Today the second edition of Ujjwala is also starting from 'Mahoba ki Veerbhoomi' in UP." "We will be celebrating the 75th Independence Day soon. If we look back to the works done in the last 7.5 years, the developmental work done in this period could have been done decades ago. It is said that many people in the country had to wait for the basic necessities like home, electricity, water, toilet, gas, road, hospital and school for decades," PM Modi said adding that the in last seven years the government had worked in a 'mission mode' to find solutions for the people's basic problems.

The Prime Minister also stated that in the first phase of the Ujjwala scheme over eight crore women from poor, dalit, tribal and backward families were benefitted. "Not wood log stoves, but LPG stoves should be there in every household across the country," PM Modi said.

In Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof. A self-declaration for both 'family declaration' and as a 'proof of address' will suffice, he said. PM Modi in his speech also mentioned Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and said, "I would also like to remember Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand after whose name Khel Ratna has been renamed. This will inspire lakhs of people who want to pursue sports. This Olympics, our athletes not only won medals but also signaled a bright future of Indian sports."

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event. While Puri was attending the event through video conferencing, Yogi Adityanath was present at the venue.

"Universal access to LPG empowered eight crore Indian women to lead smoke-free healthy lives. #PMUjjwala2 lays the basis for the transformation of an additional 1 crore poor families," Puri tweeted. Speaking at the event, Yogi Adityanath said, "In Uttar Pradesh, at least 1.5 crore families were benefitted under the first phase of the Ujjwala scheme. During COVID, PM Modi provided all the beneficiaries with free cylinders for six months." (ANI)

