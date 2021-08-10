Left Menu

IAF builds one of world's highest mobile ATC towers in Ladakh

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has built one of the world's highest mobile air traffic control (ATC) towers at the Advanced Landing Ground here.

World's highest mobile air traffic control towers built in Ladakh. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has built one of the world's highest mobile air traffic control (ATC) towers at the Advanced Landing Ground here. The ATC controls operations of the fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters operating in the eastern Ladakh region.

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, India has been considering multiple options of developing airfields in eastern Ladakh including Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO), Fukche and Nyoma which are at a distance of few minutes from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The Air Force also has deployed the Igla man-portable air defence missiles to tackle any aerial incursion by any adversary aircraft. The Indian Air Force has been regularly deploying fighter aircraft including the Rafale and MiG-29s to carry out operations in eastern Ladakh where there has been disengagement of troops at two locations including Pangong Tso and Gogra heights but both sides have not de-escalated.

The Chinese have been amassing troops since last year and carried out aggression in the garb of an exercise after which the Indian security forces retaliated in equal measure and checked the Chinese aggression there. The Indian Air Force is also continuing to maintain its assets in Leh along with a massive upgrade of capabilities in the area. (ANI)

