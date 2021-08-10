Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 15:13 IST
5,886 security personnel killed in JK since 1989: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Over 5,800 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the inception of terrorism there in 1989, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Jammu and Kashmir have been affected by terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border.

"Since the inception of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir (from 1989 till August 5, 2019), 5,886 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in terrorist incidents," he said in a written reply to a question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

