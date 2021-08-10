Left Menu

2 killed as car hits bike

PTI | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 10-08-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 15:13 IST
2 killed as car hits bike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were killed and one other injured after their bike was hit by a car here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Akhilesh (50) and Anokhilal (45) were going towards the Tulsipur area, they said.

Both of them died on the spot while one Pujari got injured.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem, police said, adding probe in the matter is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021