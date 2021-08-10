2 killed as car hits bike

Two men were killed and one other injured after their bike was hit by a car here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Akhilesh (50) and Anokhilal (45) were going towards the Tulsipur area, they said.

Both of them died on the spot while one Pujari got injured.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem, police said, adding probe in the matter is on.

