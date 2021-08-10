Civilian injured in grenade attack by militants in Srinagar

A civilian was injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in busy Amira Kadal area of the city on Tuesday, officials said.

''Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards security force personnel near Amira Kadal bridge which exploded by the roadside,'' the officials said.

Advertisement

Tariq Ahmad was injured in the blast, they said, adding that police have taken cognizance of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)