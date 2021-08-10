Left Menu

Mumbai: Two held with drugs, Corex syrup worth lakhs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 15:39 IST
Mumbai: Two held with drugs, Corex syrup worth lakhs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested with drugs and bottles of Corex syrup worth Rs 4 lakh in suburban Govandi here on Tuesday, police said.

The Shivaji Nagar police nabbed Asgar Qureshi alias Billa (24) and Ishtiyak Kabir Khan (40) at Rafique Nagar in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The police recovered tablets and 380 bottles of Corex syrup worth Rs 4 lakh from the duo, he said. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

