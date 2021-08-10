TN temples to engage licenced surveyors for GIS mapping, surveying of temple properties

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has proposed to engage the services of licenced surveyors, approved by the State government, to demarcate the lands and other properties of the temples dotting the state.

The move will also fast track the department’s efforts to retrieve the temple lands / properties from encroachers, according to J Kumaragurubaran, Commissioner of HR&CE. Further, the surveyors would also be utilised to implement the GIS mapping of temple properties, he said. In a latest circular issued to the department officials, the Commissioner directed the regional joint commissioners to submit detailed proposals, grouping three to five temples having landed properties, to facilitate the surveying of the boundaries of temple lands and mapping of encroachments, on or before August 25, to the Head Office. The charges for the surveyors will be paid by the group of temples.

''After obtaining the proposals, a communication will be sent to the Director of Survey and Settlement to sponsor Licenced Surveyors for surveying / measuring the landed properties of temples,'' Kumaragurubaran informed.

Stating that temples possess vast stretches of land parcels including plots, buildings, shops, houses, quarters, etc., the Commissioner said ''it is very much essential to inspect these properties in a periodical manner and encroachments, modifications, deviations, etc., if any, noticed, shall have to be taken on record for necessary legal action.'' To ensure this, the temple authorities shall have a team of surveyors to inspect the properties periodically and submit reports thereon, he said.

