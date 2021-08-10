Left Menu

EU Commission says to analyse Poland's dissolution of disciplinary chamber

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-08-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 16:07 IST
EU Commission says to analyse Poland's dissolution of disciplinary chamber
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission will analyse Poland's decision to scrap a disciplinary system for judges which critics say is a tool to pressure judges, the European Commission said on Tuesday. The Polish announcement came last week ahead of an Aug. 16 deadline set by the EU executive to disband the Disciplinary Chamber which the EU says is being used to pressure judges or exert political control over judicial decisions.

The Aug. 16 deadline remains unchanged, a Commission spokesperson told a daily news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021