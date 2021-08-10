EU Commission says to analyse Poland's dissolution of disciplinary chamber
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-08-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 16:07 IST
The European Commission will analyse Poland's decision to scrap a disciplinary system for judges which critics say is a tool to pressure judges, the European Commission said on Tuesday. The Polish announcement came last week ahead of an Aug. 16 deadline set by the EU executive to disband the Disciplinary Chamber which the EU says is being used to pressure judges or exert political control over judicial decisions.
The Aug. 16 deadline remains unchanged, a Commission spokesperson told a daily news briefing.
