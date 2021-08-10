Left Menu

Maha: Pune doctor arrested for cutting wife's hair, assaulting her

A 38-year-old doctor has been arrested for allegedly cutting his wifes hair with a knife and assaulting her with it after a heated argument in Maharashtras Pune city, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place late on Sunday, when the doctor couple entered into an argument at their home in Dhanori area of the city, an official from Vishrantwadi police station said.The accused had come home in an inebriated condition and picked a quarrel with his wife after she told him that she would be attending her sisters wedding, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-08-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 16:13 IST
Maha: Pune doctor arrested for cutting wife's hair, assaulting her
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old doctor has been arrested for allegedly cutting his wife's hair with a knife and assaulting her with it after a heated argument in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Sunday when the doctor couple entered into an argument at their home in Dhanori area of the city, an official from Vishrantwadi police station said.

The accused had come home in an inebriated condition and picked a quarrel with his wife after she told him that she would be attending her sister's wedding, he said. The accused picked up a knife in a fit of rage and cut her hair, before assaulting her on the back with it, the official said. The woman approached the police on Monday and lodged a complaint, following which the accused was arrested under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the IPC, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021