Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused in EC bribery case, arrested for running extortion racket from jail; EOW to probe

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, an accused in 21 cases including the Election Commission bribery case, has been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 50 crore from a businessman here and the fresh case will be investigated by the Economic Offences Wing, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on technical surveillance and ''source-based inputs'', a team of Special Cell on Monday arrested Sukesh Chandrasekhar who was currently lodged in Rohini jail in connection with multiple cases and was running the extortion racket from behind the bars, they said.

Advertisement

Chandrasekhar was shifted from Tihar to Rohini jail last year, officials said.

Along with Chandrasekhar, police have also arrested his two associates who operated for him from outside the prison, officials said.

Chandrasekhar and his associates have been sent to police custody remand till August 22. The case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police which will further investigate the matter as it involves a financial angle, an official added.

The accused posed as a top government official and targeted a Delhi-based businessman claiming that legal action could be initiated against the victim in connection with a case. Chandrasekhar offered to help him through his ''high contacts'' and managed to extort Rs 50 crore from the victim, according to the police official.

As Chandrasekhar was lodged in Rohini prison, his two associates who were working at his behest from outside collected the money from the victim, the official said, adding the case was registered last month.

A senior police official said, ''The accused usually posed as a government official and engaged in cheating and extorting money from the victim's on the pretext that he would help them in getting away with any high court or Supreme Court related case as he claimed to have contacts in high places.'' Police said the mobile phone allegedly used by Chandrasekhar has been seized and sent for a forensic examination which will also help them in identifying any other victims who may have been duped using a similar modus operandi.

Chandrasekhar, an alleged conman, was lodged in Tihar jail after getting arrested in April 2017 from a hotel here in the EC bribery case.

It was alleged that he took money from AIADMK (Amma) leader T T V Dhinakaran to bribe EC officials in connection with the dispute over the AIADMK 'two leaves' poll symbol.

Chandrasekhar had allegedly struck a deal for Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK (Amma) faction keep the 'two leaves' symbol. An amount of Rs 1.3 crore was allegedly seized from his possession at the time of his arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)