Left Menu

145 incidents of honour killing between 2017 and 2019: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:02 IST
145 incidents of honour killing between 2017 and 2019: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 145 incidents of ''honour killing'', including 50 in Jharkhand, took place in the country between 2017 and 2019, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said this replying to a written question on whether a large number of incidents of honour killing for inter caste and inter-religious marriages have been reported in various parts of the country.

Mishra said 92 incidents of honour killing took place in the country in 2017, 29 in 2018 and 24 in 2019.

The highest 50 honour killings have taken place in Jharkhand between 2017 and 2019, 19 in Maharashtra and 14 in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021