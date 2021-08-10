Left Menu

Sloganeering near Delhi's Jantar Mantar: Six including BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay arrested

Six people including Supreme Court lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay were arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with the alleged inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people including Supreme Court lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay were arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with the alleged inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar. According to the police, besides Upadhyay other arrested persons include Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh, and Deepak.

Earlier in the day, they were detained and questioned by the police. A protest march called by Ashwini Upadhyay on August 8 over "Colonial Laws and Make Uniform Laws" near Jantar Mantar. After the march, some people allegedly raised the slogans. However, Delhi Police sources said that Upadhyay was not present at the site when the slogans were raised.

A day later on August 9, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against an unknown group of people in connection with the incident. Delhi Police has said that the matter is being handled as per law and any communal disharmony will not be tolerated.

Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Delhi, had earlier said that people who had gathered at Jantar Mantar had no permission. "People who had gathered at Jantar Mantar had no permission. It has come to our due notice that some people raised inciting and objectionable slogans as well. We have also received a video and have registered FIR in the case," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

