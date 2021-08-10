Taliban control 65% of Afghan territory, aiming to isolate Kabul -EU
Taliban forces now control 65% of Afghan territory, are threatening to take 11 provincial capitals, and are trying to deprive the national capital Kabul of its traditional support from national forces in the north, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.
The official said the Taliban have not delivered on their promise to seek peace for a political agreement that would allow for some form of transitional governance of the country.
