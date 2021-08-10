Delhi: Protesters block road outside police station, demand release of Upadhyay, others

A group of people protested outside the Connaught Place police station on Tuesday, demanding the release of former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay and five others who were arrested in connection with the alleged inflammatory sloganeering at Jantar Mantar, officials said.

Around 40-50 protesters, including self-proclaimed Hindu leader Ragini Tiwari, blocked the road outside Connaught Place police station, leading to traffic snarls in the area.

Advertisement

However, the protesters were later removed from the area, police said, adding that they have been sent back to their destination by bus.

A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here was widely circulated on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday. ''Six people have been arrested in the FIR registered at Connaught Place police station related to provocative sloganeering at a programme held near Bank of Baroda. The accused have been identified as Ashwani Upadhyay, Preet Singh, Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinod Sharma and Vinit Bajpai,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said. Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Andolan at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Upadhyay had denied any involvement in the anti-Muslim slogan shouting incident.

''I have submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police to examine the video which went viral. If the video is authentic, then strict action should be taken against the persons who were involved in it,'' he had said.

''I have no idea who they are. I have never seen them, never met them and neither called them there. Till the time I was there, they were not seen there. If the video is fake, then a propaganda is being circulated to defame Bharart Jodo Andolan,'' Upadhyay added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)