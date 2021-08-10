Left Menu

Delhi minister appeals to people to light diya on Independence Day as salute to freedom fighters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:25 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)
Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday appealed to people to light a 'diya' in their house on Independence Day as a salute to freedom fighters who sacrificed their everything for the country and the future of its citizens.

''For the independence of India, thousands of freedom fighters lost their lives, deserted laps of weeping mothers, and left our sisters as widows. But today we have become so selfish that we have even forgotten to remember their sacrifices,'' said the minister in an audio message, titled ''Ek Diya, Shaheedo Ke Naam''.

''Let's make a new start this Independence Day. While celebrating independence, in the honor of our freedom fighter, let us light a diya (earthen lamp) at our home. Let us salute them, bow to them, pray for them, who sacrificed their lives for us, for our freedom, for our future,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

