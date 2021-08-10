EU wants to avoid 'massive flow of migration' from Afghanistan
The European Union wants to avoid Afghanistan slipping into a state of civil war, becoming an even bigger producer of drugs or a source for a "massive flow of migration", a senior official of the 27-nation bloc said on Tuesday.
