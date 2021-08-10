Maha: Land surveyor arrested for bribery in Aurangabad

A land surveyor has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000 in Paithan of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Tuesday.

According to the ACB, the complainant is a civil engineer and his client wanted to convert agricultural land into a non-agricultural one and to verify the map and prepare a demarcation map of the land, surveyor Anil Sawant earlier allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 and accepted it. The accused later made a demand of Rs 1 lakh, the official said, adding that following negotiations, Sawant was caught accepting the bribe amount of Rs 90,000 in the presence of his associate in Deolai Chowk area of Aurangabad. An offense was registered against the duo at Satara police station on Monday, following which they were arrested, the official said.

