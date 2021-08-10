The Golaghat pugilist has brought glory to Assam by becoming the first sportsperson from the state to win an Olympic medal, the message further said.

State Sports Minister Bimal Bora said that Lovlina has already reached New Delhi from Tokyo and will arrive in Guwahati on Thursday.

"She will be felicitated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on behalf of the state government at a function that same day," Bora said and invited all legislators to join the program.

The legislators had been cheering for Lovlina along with the rest of the state and country throughout her Olympic campaign.

Her performance was keenly watched in the state and the House was adjourned for 30 minutes during her semi-final bout at the Olympic Games on August 4.

A unanimous resolution wishing her luck was adopted by the Assembly on July 20. She was the lone competitor from Assam in Olympic Games this year.

The Arjuna awardee, who was also the first woman Olympian from Assam, had won the bronze medal in the welterweight (69 kgs) category at the Tokyo Games.

