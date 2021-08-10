K'taka CM directs police to be vigilant in border districts

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday gave a slew of directions to the police including tight vigil in the districts bordering with neighbouring states where the COVID-19 cases are on rise, zero tolerance towards crime and crackdown on drug cases.Hailing the police force in the state for their exemplary work during a review meeting at the Vidhana Soudha here, Bommai directed the officials to create a peaceful environment in the state.The Chief Minister laid emphasis on containing COVID-19 to avoid the third wave.Action has to be taken to prevent the possible Covid third wave.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:35 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday gave a slew of directions to the police including tight vigil in the districts bordering with neighbouring states where the COVID-19 cases are on rise, zero tolerance towards crime and crackdown on drug cases.

Hailing the police force in the state for their exemplary work during a review meeting at the Vidhana Soudha here, Bommai directed the officials to create a peaceful environment in the state.

The Chief Minister laid emphasis on containing COVID-19 to avoid the third wave.

“Action has to be taken to prevent the possible Covid third wave. Precautions have to be taken at the border districts.

Senior officers will have to work more responsibly. Inspection at the check posts in borders will be mandatory,” a statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

Noting that crime is like a virus, Bommai directed officials to bring the crime rate under control and curtail it strongly.

In this regard, he told officers that maintaining Law and Order was his government's first priority. He also asked them to prevent crimes related to land disputes.

Bommai also told officers that the fight against narcotics and drugs will continue. He directed them to take strict action across the state.

The Chief Minister also asked the police officials to strengthen the internal security division.

