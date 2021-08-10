EU says about 400,000 Afghans been displaced by fighting
About 400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced by conflict over recent months and there has been an increase in numbers of people fleeing to Iran over the past 10 days, a senior European Union official said on Tuesday.
The official, briefing reporters in Brussels, added that it is becoming more difficult to deliver humanitarian aid in the country due to the ongoing fighting between government forces and a resurgent Taliban.
