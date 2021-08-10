1.5 crore families in UP benefitted from Ujjawla Yojana’s first phase: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said 1.5 crore families in the state availed benefit of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in its first phase.

''Six years ago, the prime minister launched the first phase of Ujjwala Yojana from Ballia district in eastern UP. In the first phase of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), 1.5 crore families in Uttar Pradesh availed the benefit of the scheme," he said.

He was addressing the gathering at the launch of the Ujjwala 2.0 (PMUY, 2021) scheme at Mahoba district.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, free cylinders were made available for six months, according to the CM.

"Today (Tuesday), the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is starting, and this is truly an important contribution in giving respect to the dignity of women," he said.

"This scheme has brought widespread transformation in the lives of every citizen, and through this the dignity of women, their honor and health has been protected, along with protection of the environment,'' he added.

He said getting a cooking gas connection and the availability of a cylinder was like an unfulfilled dream before 2014.

"A person, who was having a gas connection, was not getting LPG cylinder in time. Those who were not having a gas connection used to wonder as to when they will get an LGG gas connection and a cylinder. This has been made possible due to the far-sightedness of the prime minister,'' Adityanath said.

He further said that 70 percent work of the Bundelkhand Expressway has been completed, and it would be ready by November this year.

''Work on the Defence Corridor has moved significantly ahead in Jhansi and Chitrakoot. Work is moving at a fast pace in Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra, and Lucknow,'' he said.

The CM said several steps have been taken in the past four years to protect the dignity of women, and for their safety under the guidance of the prime minister.

He further said that water would be provided to everyone under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

''Soon pure water will reach every household,'' he said.

He also said that 'izzatghar' (toilets) have been made in more than 2.5 crore households while listing other welfare schemes of the state government.

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also addressed the gathering through video conferencing.

In 2014, there were 14.5 crores LPG consumers in the country, which have increased to 29 crores today, said, Puri.

