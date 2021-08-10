Left Menu

Maha: Man held for stabbing neighbour to death in Thane

A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 murder and other relevant provisions of the IPC with the Shil-Daighar police of Thane city Zone, the official added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-08-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 18:04 IST
Maha: Man held for stabbing neighbour to death in Thane
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death over a petty dispute in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Pimpri area of the city late on Monday night, when the victim Aazad Umed Ali Khan (35) went to ask his neighbour Mohammed Jamal Mohammed Rais about his missing mobile phone, an official said. Khan had enquired with all his neighbours about the mobile phone, but when he asked Rais, the latter got angry and charged at him with a knife, stabbing him multiple times, he said. The victim died on the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem to a government-run hospital, he said. A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC with the Shil-Daighar police of Thane city Zone, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021